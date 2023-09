Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC have been paired with Caps United in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals.

In another big attraction for the sponsors and fans, FC Platinum will square off with Dynamos FC.

The Chibuku Super Cup is the country’s premier knockout competition with the winner guaranteed a ticket to the Caf Confederations Cup Competition.

Fixtures

Herentals v Ngezi Platinum

FC Platinum v Dynamos

Highlanders FC v CAPS United FC

Chicken INN FC v Black Rhinos