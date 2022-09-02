Bosso to face Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals

Chibuku Super Cup

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE will be an all Bulawayo affair in the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals after the draw saw Highlanders pitted against Bulawayo Chiefs in the last eight of the country’s most rewarding club competition.

In the draw conducted today (Friday) in Harare, Chiefs will be the home team when they face Bosso in the last eight. An exciting encounter is on when Dynamos collide with defending champions FC Platinum, Herentals were drawn to face Manica Diamonds while Black Rhinos will take on Chicken Inn.

The quarterfinals are taking place on 17/18 September, semifinals are scheduled for 15/16 October with the final on 19 November.

In the round of 16 matches played last month, Dynamos beat Whawha 1-0, Highlanders won 1-0 over Triangle, Manica Diamonds saw off Yadah 2-0, Bulawayo Chiefs defeated ZPC Kariba 1-0, Chicken Inn were 2-0 victorious over Harare City, FC Platinum triumphed 2-0 over Tenax, Black Rhinos saw off Caps United 1-0 and Herentals College shocked Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1.

FC Platinum won last year’s Chibuku Super Cup with a 5-3 on penalties win over Ngezi Platinum when the match had concluded 0-0 after extra time.

The Chibuku Super Cup is sponsored to the tune of US$375 000 by Delta Beverages.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29

