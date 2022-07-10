Bosso to unleash the next Peter Ndlovu

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

IN an exciting development, Highlanders Football Club have promoted 16-year-old attacking midfielder Prince Ndlovu to the first team.

Ndlovu is an exciting prospect with comparisons already being made with the legendary Peter Ndlovu who broke into the Bosso first team at the age of 16.

What makes it more exciting is that Prince is also at Mzilikazi High School, which continues to be a conveyer belt of talent into the Highlanders first team.

During the mid-season break last month, when Highlanders played their development side in a practice match at a local private school, Ndlovu featured for the first team and all was pointing to him being elevated.

The club made the announcement on Friday, a day after it was made public that Keith Mavunga had left Bosso.

Ndlovu has been promoted from Bosso90 where he has been one of the shining stars for the Highlanders development team playing in the Zifa Southern Region Division One.

He was part of the Sizabantu Khoza coached Highlanders Under-17 team which reached the final of the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation invitational football tournament played at White City Stadium where they lost to Majesa Academy of Mutare.

“The club is pleased to announce the promotion of 16-year-old Prince Ndlovu from the Highlanders FC development side, Bosso 90 to the main team.

We’re proud of the progress he’s made. We wish him the best in this new challenge,” announced Highlanders.

Ndlovu, who is already registered has been training with the first team and Highlanders fans could see him in action when Bosso take on Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

While Highlanders chief executive officer Ronald Moyo indicated that there is not much happening in terms of player movement at the club, it seems there could be a lot taking place.

It has been said that Joel “Josta” Ngodzo, who returned to his boyhood club last year from Zambia could be on his way out, with Bulawayo City his most likely destination on loan as Bosso look to finish off his contract.

The 2019 Soccer Star of the Year has struggled for a place in the starting line-up even though he has displayed some flashes of brilliance on the occasions he has been introduced as a substitute and provided entertainment to the fans.

Highlanders already have goalkeeper Reward Muza and striker Roddy Sibanda on loan at Amakhosi, with the two most likely to be joined by Ngodzo.

While for Muza and Sibanda, on loan until the end of the season, prospects of returning to Bosso in future bright, for the 33-year old Ngodzo that could mark the end of his association with Highlanders.

Bosso have already lost out on their quest to sign their former player, Bulawayo City captain Vincent Moyo who is headed for Chicken Inn.

Amahlolanyama are looking to bolster their defence since one of their dependable defenders Andrew Tandi is laid off by injury after he suffered a fibula fracture in the match against Dynamos in May.

Highlanders are looking to extend their unbeaten run, which has seen them go for seven matches without tasting defeat when they face Manica Diamonds at Emagumeni this afternoon.

The Gem Boys defeated Highlanders 1-0 at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare in December last year, with the only goal of the match coming from Tichaona Mabvura’s penalty after Peter Muduhwa was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

Johannes Nhumwa’s men were flying at that time and they did occupy the top spot but have since fallen down the log and were fourth heading into this weekend’s action.

Highlanders, under Baltemar Brito are starting to play an exciting brand of football.

They are playing a different style of football, which has made them unpredictable.

Brito has shifted Godfrey Makaruse to left wingback, which has rejuvenated the player’s career.

Makaruse scored his second goal of the season when he netted the equaliser for Highlanders in the 1-1 draw with Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The fighting spirit, which was not there when Highlanders were coached by Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu is back as shown by the 3-2 victory over Black Rhinos the last time Bosso played at home when they kept on fighting until they conquered.

