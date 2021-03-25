Bosso unveils juniors’ kits

Highlanders juniors manager, Smart Moyo receives a tracksuits from Nigel Khumalo of Eyethu Fruit and Veg and next to him is Sam Sibanda also from the company.

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS unveiled juniors kits on Thursday, a move that will see uniformity among all junior teams when they are on the pitch.

The Eyethu Fruit and Veg-branded uniforms will see the club move away from a scenario that saw junior teams wearing different kits on match day while the era of seeing Division One players wear jerseys handed down from the senior team is over.

Highlanders chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube said the donation from Eyethu came at an opportune time as they prepare for the return of football.

Eyethu donated four sets of kits for the under 13, under 15 under 17 and Division One side.

“If you would have noticed under20s used to wear a recycled kit, stepped down from the senior team while the junior teams kitted differently as the uniforms would have been received from different groups but with Eyethu coming through to kit the juniors, there will be uniformity right from the under 20s to the under 13s. The kits are complete from the goalkeepers’ jerseys, socks and coaches tracksuits too.

“Our appeal to the fans is to support our partners and leverage our brand by procuring Eyethu’s products and that way they create value for our partners,” he said.

Eyethu representative, Shyleen Dube, who revealed it’s a two-year sponsorship package, said they chose the juniors deliberately as they believe in the grassroots and laying a strong foundation.

“We know Highlanders has always had a vibrant junior policy and this resonates with our company that also employs a lot of young people.

“We believe in laying a good foundation that will yield positive results in the future. We believe it is important to catch them young,” she said.