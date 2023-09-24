Bosso wary of heat factor in Hwange

Fungai Muderere,Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC are wary of the Hwange simmering heat that they are set to be exposed to when they take on Hwange FC in a potentially exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match that will be played at Colliery Stadium this afternoon.

Both sides are in a buoyant mood after having posted wins last weekend.

Bosso beat Yadah Stars 2-0 and Chipangano edged army side Cranborne Bullets 1-0.

“We know that Hwange is a very hot place. We know we are going to face the heat effect but we cannot control that. We should have the pleasure of playing under such conditions.

“We should greatly work on our players’ mindsets,” said Highlanders gaffer Baltemar Brito.

Extreme weather conditions, especially heat and cold, trigger physiological responses that can damage health and performance.

In extreme heat, football players are at risk of suffering heat stress disorders such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

Bosso, who have Marvellous Chigumira, Devine Mhindirira and Stanley Ngala in the treatment room, said Hwange are a strong side.

“We had good preparations for the game. The boys have been really serious about their job. We are going to fight to collect maximum points against a good and strong team. They bounced back into Premiership football and they wouldn’t want to get relegated.

“We are praying that we are going to win the match and continue to pick up maximum points. We have been creating chances and we have good leaders in the team who will guide us against a more physical side.

“They have their strengths but what is important is to control them and feast on their weaknesses,” said Brito.

His opposite number Nation Dube has also predicted a tough match.

“Highlanders have been doing very well. It’s not going to be easy to play against them but our preparations for the game have gone on well.

“We are going to give a fight and we are greatly looking forward to getting a good result,” said Dube, a former Hwange player who has fully taken charge of the club.

Owing to a string of poor results, Chipangano recently suspended their technical manager Bongani Mafu and assistant coach Try Ncube.

The Chipangano family has over the weeks been a dejected lot and have been in search of elusive wins.

This afternoon they will seek to prove their mantle against title chasing Highlanders. Before their triumph over Cranborne Bullets, Hwange had last tasted victory on 9 July when they beat ZPC Kariba 2-1.

The unpredictability of Hwange has put much pain on the fans, who have since let out a rallying call to have the players rise from their dejection and aim to put up a brave fight against the Ariel “Mangoye” Sibanda captained Amahlolanyama.

Meanwhile, the giant National Sports Stadium will this afternoon be the venue for the potentially explosive Harare derby tie that will see Dynamos entertain inconsistent Caps United.

DeMbare are smarting from a 2-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Bulawayo Chiefs. Makepekepe managed to grab a point when they held Chicken Inn to a one all draw in a match that was played at Bata Stadium in Gweru last weekend. — @FungaiMuderere.