Bosso yet to start training

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs are the only Bulawayo based Premier Soccer League team to resume training with the rest to commence their fine tuning for the season this week.

Amakhosi Amahle were very much excited to make use of their GPS trackers provided by Catapult Sports.

“The boys returned to training and are excited about using GPS trackers to monitor sessions,’’ posted Chiefs on Twitter.

Highlanders media and communications officer, Ronald Moyo said they had plans to conduct coronavirus and other medical tests this week in preparation for training resumption.

“This week we will be doing Covid-19 and medical tests then start training immediately after getting the results in preparation for the start of the season as per the directive from the Premier Soccer League,’’ said Moyo.

Highlanders are gearing up for an Independence Cup clash with Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on 18 April.

Bulawayo City chairman, Jerry Sibanda indicated that they had done Covid-19 tests which will be followed by vaccination before training starts.

“We have done Covid-19 testing, when we get the results, we go for vaccination then they resume training,’’ Sibanda said.

Nkululeko Nkala, the Chicken Inn media officer said the Gamecocks were ready to start training on Tuesday.

Clubs are footing expenses related to the Covd-19 testing while Zifa undertook to provide other necessary support like referees’ fees.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Football Association has congratulated three new Highlanders executive committee members who were elected by the club’s members last Sunday. Johnfat Sibanda was elected as the new Bosso chairman, Morgen “Gazza” Dube is the secretary while Mgcini Mafu was chosen as committee member.

“Zifa has great confidence in the elected officials and we look forward working with Bosso leaders in the growth and development of football in the country. The association wishes a fruitful tenure to the Highlanders FC executive committee,’’ read part of the Zifa Press statement released on Saturday.

