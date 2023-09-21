Bosso’s Chigumira out for Hwange tie

Fungai Muderere

HIGHLANDERS FC will on Sunday face tricky Hwange without the services of injured defender Marvelous Chigumira.

Chigumira, a gifted defender, was on top of his game last weekend when Bosso dismissed visiting Yadah Stars 2-0.

“We have six players injured and Marvelous Chigumira is one of them. He joins the likes of Stanley Ngala, Devine Mhindirira and Godfrey Makaruse,” said Bosso assistant coach Antonio Torres.

The much-anticipated match between Bosso and Chipangano is expected to draw a big crowd in the football crazy coal mining town.

In the first leg encounter that was played at Barbourfields Stadium at the end of April, ended 1-0 in Highlanders’ favour.

Week 24 Fixtures

Saturday

Greenfuel v Simba Bhora (GreenFuel Stadium), FC Platinum v Herentals College (Mandava Stadium), Chicken Inn v Triangle United (Luveve Stadium), Yadah Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Nyamhunga Stadium), Sheasham v Cranborne Bullets (Bata Stadium)

Sunday

Black Rhinos v Manica Diamonds (Bata Stadium), Hwange v Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium), Dynamos v CAPS United (National Sports Stadium).-@FungaiMuderere