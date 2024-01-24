BossWadaz collaborates with Ti Gonzi 

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

Rising Afrodancehall artist Wadiwa Masaraure aka BossWadaz, has joined forces with the king of Hiphop, Ti Gonzi, to release their highly anticipated track, ” Kukanganwa Nhamo “.

BossWadaz, originally from Mashonaland and now based in Bulawayo, ventured into the music industry since his debut in 2018 with 13 singles.

BossWadaz has already collaborated with renowned artists such as Ti Gonzi and Ma9ine. He has alleged that his recent release, “Rudo Nderwevaviri,” has gained him attention

The collaboration with Ti Gonzi on “Kukanganwa Nhamo” marks a significant milestone in BossWadaz’s career.

Reflecting on his journey, BossWadaz credits his role models, including the legendary Winky D and Master H, for inspiring him to pursue his dreams

His talent has not gone unnoticed by the media, with radio stations Power FM, Zifm and ZTV showcasing his music.