Bots club settle scores over Zim player Balloteli

Sports Reporter

DAYS after it was reported that ex Highlanders FC and ZPC Hwange FC striker Cleopas “Ballotelli” Dube had joined Botswana Premiership side Jwaneng Galaxy on a two-year deal, it has since emerged that a mini wrangle emerged between his former paymasters Sua Flamingoes owing to some monetary obligations an ugly development which has since been settled between the two clubs.

Reportedly citing a US$9 000 sale-on clause, Sua Flamingoes were reportedly not willing to release the striker.

In a brief interview from his base in Botswana with this publication, Sua Flamingoes Zimbabwean coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu said:

“It’s unfortunate that I’m at training as we speak. We are having some fine workouts. All I can say about Cleopas Dube is that all has been settled. He was successfully sold to Jwaneng Galaxy.”

At Jwaneng Galaxy, Dube will join his fellow countrymen Nqobizitha Masuku and Daniel Msendami who interestingly were previously in the books of Bosso too.

Mpofu joined Sua Flamingoes barely one week after he parted ways with another Botswana elite football league side Masitaoka.

Meanwhile, Highlanders Royals and Bosso 90 teams who left Bulawayo for Botswana late last week to honour an invite from Jwaneng Galaxy FC for the Jwaneng Mine GM’s Soccer Fiesta returned home on Sunday.

The tournament ran from last Friday up to the end of the weekend.