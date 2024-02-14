Botswana electoral body in Zim on bench-marking mission

THE Independent Electoral Commission of Botswana is in Zimbabwe on a benchmarking mission as the neighbouring country prepares to hold General Elections in October this year.

Briefing journalists in Harare on Tuesday, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana said the visiting delegation will focus on management of electoral activities and the conduct of elections.

“The delegation comprises of the Chief Public Relations Officer and the Policy Development and Voter Education Manager. The benchmarking exercise will mainly focus on the management of electoral activities and the conduct of elections. ZEC will also illustrate publicity activities such as its radio programmes, use of social media platforms and website as well as rebranding initiatives to the visitors,” he said.

Mr Silaigwana also highlighted that the visit was an endorsement of professionalism exhibited by ZEC in the August 2023 general elections.

“Despite aspersions cast by some election observers on Zimbabwe’s elections, the visits are an endorsement of professionalism characteristic of ZEC’s electoral management especially in the conduct of credible elections,” he added.

The visit by the Botswana IEC is among others made in the past by several regional electoral management bodies in Africa.

The organisations include the Independent Electoral Commission of Lesotho and the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia. (source: ZBC Online)