Botswana men’s national cricket team concludes tour of Zimbabwe

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Botswana national cricket team ended its tour of Zimbabwe on a losing note when they went down by eight wickets to Tuskers in a Twenty20 match played at Queens Sports Club Tuesday.

On the tour, Botswana won three and lost the same number of T20 fixtures against Tuskers. They also lost a 40-over contest.

On Tuesday, Botswana batted and posted 129/8 in their 20 overs, their highest score coming from opener Tharindu Perera who made 37 off 29 deliveries while Reginald Nehonde was second best with 20 from 19 balls.

Isaiah Musirebwa picked up three wickets for 13 runs in four overs while there was one wicket each for Sean Williams, Sheunopa Musekwa and Ashley Phiri.

In the Tuskers run chase, opening batsman Simbarashe Haukosi top scored with 83 runs off 52 deliverie4s as the home team reached the target with five overs to spare.

Mmoloki Mooketsi and Boemo Khumalo had one wicket apiece.

Botswana used their tour of Zimbabwe to prepare for the International Cricket Council Twenty20 Menâ€™s World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group A to be held in Kigali, Rwanda next month. The other teams that will take part in the qualifier are Cameroon, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Tanzania.

