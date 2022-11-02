Botswana nationals arrested for possession of dangerous explosives

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News reporter

TWO men from Botswana appeared at the Hwange Magistrate Court facing charges of unlawfully entering Zimbabwe and being found in possession of a dangerous explosive after they were found with a motor bomb 81.

The two foreigners were arrested together with their accomplice a Zimbabwean citizen with a valid Botswana residence permit.

Moloi Ishmael from Tutume village, Baleseng Tshauwe from Pilikwe village and Newman Sikula, the Zimbabwean, whose address was however given as being from Donga, Francistown appeared before regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube on Tuesday.

They were remanded in custody to 7 November for final verdict.

The state represented by Mr Vumizulu Mangena alleges that on 3 August the trio hatched a plan to come and buy mercury in Zimbabwe and used Sikula’s vehicle to enter Zimbabwe through a bushy undesignated area near Kazungula border post.

Upon arrival, the trio met Nigel Mwilinde who sold them a motor bomb 81 containing red mercury worth US$6 250. At around 4pm, the trio proceeded back to Botswana intending to use the same illegal route but were intercepted by the police at the 69 kilometre peg along Victoria Falls-Kazungula road.

The police recovered a 9mm Rossi Revolver and four 9mm live rounds from a black satchel belonging to the trio who had no valid firearm certificate thereby leading to their arrest. The explosives will be produced in court as exhibit.