Boy (10) kills man attacking mum

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo Correspondent

IN a case that has left residents of Chief Ndanga in Zaka, Masvingo Province shell shocked, three children allegedly ganged up and attacked a man with hoes and an axe until he died, while trying to rescue their mother who was being attacked by the now deceased.

The three juveniles allegedly attacked Aaron Bhasopai whose age could not be ascertained and he collapsed, and later died after he stormed their homestead and attacked their mother over an issue related to a burnt hut.

Sensing that their mother could be maimed, the three children aged 10, 12 and 15 picked up two small hoes, an axe handle and an axe and allegedly started beating up Bhasopai who died on the spot. The three then rushed to report the case to the headman. When they returned they found Bhasopai’s body in a pool of blood.

ZRP National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident that happened on Thursday at around 7pm. The children were briefly arrested but released back into the custody of their family while more investigations are being carried out, he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on the said date, Bhasopai approached the children’s mother, Patience Chineka to ask about the whereabouts of her husband, Tapera Munekwa whom he accused of having burnt a hut belonging to his brother, Mr Severino Bhasopai.

The case stemmed from an incident that happened on 7 October when Munekwa (40) of Village Musenyi, Chief Ndanga, Zaka allgedly burnt a kitchen hut belonging to Severino Bhasopai of Village Makawani, Chief Ndanga. A report was made the following day at ZRP Bhasera by Aaron Bhasopai. However, Munekwa was only arrested over the issue about two weeks later.

“Aaron went to Munekwa’s house wanting to confront the wife about what had happened to her husband who had already been arrested,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said in a fit of rage Aaron started assaulting Ms Chineka, and the children sensing that their mother could be injured or killed, picked the tools and attacked him leading to his death. Some of the villagers said on the day, Munekwa had already been arrested but Aaron wanted to take revenge by attacking his family.

“When he got to the home (of Munekwa) he kicked open the door of the hut where Munekwa’s wife was sleeping. Aaron enquired on the whereabouts of Munekwa and was told that he had been arrested that same day,” said a villager who declined to be named.

The villager said Araon then proceeded to where the three children were sleeping and started sprinkling them with beer that was in a two-litre plastic container.

“Ms Chineka tried to restrain Aaron but he turned and pushed her away and started assaulting her all over the body. When the children saw their mother being attacked, they picked the tools and hit him from behind and he died.”