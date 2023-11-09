‘Braai’ policy for Byo

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council is set to come up with a braai policy to help regularise the growing number of ‘Tshisanyama’ spots that have been cropping up around the city.

According to the latest council report, the local authority noted that there is a lot of illegality taking place in the braai spots operating in the city hence the need to develop a braai policy that will be enforced by both the local authority and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“Councillor Adrian Redani Moyo raised concern about the situation at Northend Shopping Centre. The area was very dirty and there was a lot of fouling. Litter separation cages had been erected. There was also a Tshisanyama Spot nearby.

“Public drinking and fouling was enforced by Zimbabwe Republic Police. A proposed braai policy would soon be submitted to Council accordingly. The Chamber Secretary (Mrs Sikhangele Zhou) also explained that placing of cages was recommendable. Residents should be encouraged to separate their litter,” reads the report.