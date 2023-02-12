Brave little hearts seek funding for two operations in DRC

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

BRAVE Little Hearts Zimbabwe is seeking funds to take two children who have been given a life-saving opportunity to get urgent heart surgery for free by the Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Novick Cardiac Alliance (NCA).

Parents of the children have been requested to raise funds for their accommodation and flight fares that cost between US$6 000 to US$8 000 for the three to four weeks stay in DRC. This has resulted in Brave Little Hearts Zimbabwe opting to capitalise on Valentine’s Day to seek funds from the public by buying a US$1 rose as it could go a long way to save a life.

The founder and executive director, Ms Tendai Moyo said: “As an organisation we are committed to being the voice for the countless children suffering and living with the deadly heart failure conditions. On Saturday 4 February, we made an appeal to 15 million people in Zimbabwe for US$8 000 to help children get treatment in DRC as it is heart month and we are saying US$1 can buy more than a rose, it can save a life.”

She said Brave Little Hearts was appealing to the Government as well as stakeholders to assist them.

“We advocate for the availability of free anti-heart failure medication and intensive training both to staff and medical staff as the disease is killing without being identified. We are appealing to the Government, the community and stakeholders to partner with our initiative to build locally sustainable solutions for the Cardiovascular community of Zimbabwe.”

She said all those who would like to make donations can EcoCash money to 0771907636 or send money to Steward Bank ZW account number 1019703645 or Steward Bank Nostro account number 1042475978.

Those who would like to make cash donations should visit Cillas Conference Centre on 9th avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo second floor, Bulawayo.