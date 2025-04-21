Uncategorised

BREAKING: BCC Fire and Ambulance Dept rescue Air Force of Zimbabwe paratrooper following an airborne mishap

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Check Point Desk

THE Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Department has rescued a member of the Air Force of Zimbabwe whose parachute got hooked on pine trees during a rehearsal exercise behind the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC).

The officer has since been ferried to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for further medical attention.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer, Mr Mhlangano Moyo, confirmed the mishap today.

“We have rescued a member of the Air Force of Zimbabwe behind ZIEC. The parachute got hooked on the pine trees. We have since rescued him safely using our aerial appliance about 25 metres high, and he was conveyed to hospital by ambulance. It was a smooth and swift rescue operation,” said Mr Moyo.

