BREAKING: Bosso confirm Madinda departure

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have confirmed that their technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu has left his job at the club.

In a statement sent out on Friday, Highlanders chairmen Kenneth Mhlophe said Ndlovu’s last day at work will be 30 June.

“The club wishes to inform its members, stakeholders, fans, partners and sponsors that our Technical Manager, Madinda Ndlovu has stepped down from his position at the club. Ndlovu’s final working day will be the 30th of June 2019,’’ Mhlophe said.

He expressed his gratitude to Ndlovu for the excellent work he has done since he was handed the task of coaching his former team at the beginning of last year.

“Our club thanks him for the sterling work he has done since his appointment on the 1st of January 2018. We are particularly thankful that the work he has done in assembling a predominantly young and competitive squad will see the club grow in strength and achieve many great and memorable accolades now and in the near future,’’ said Mhlophe.

The Bosso chairman said they were pleased that Ndlovu leaves behind a rejuvenated institutional philosophy that has been inculcated in the playing and coaching staff and his departure is amicable with all the hallmarks of a mature and caring son of Highlanders.

Mhlophe appealed for calm from the various stakeholders as they work to restructure the coaching roles which will be announced soon.

Ndlovu leaves Highlanders in 13th place on the 17 team Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log standings. Bosso have won three and lost four of the 12 matches they have played so far this season with five of them drawn. His last match of Highlanders saw him record a 1-0 win over Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on 16 June.

He is set to take up a new role at Botswana Premiership side Gaborone United.

@Mdawini_29