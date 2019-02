Sunday News Reporter

ZANU-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Callistus Ndlovu has died.

Cde Ndlovu died on Wednesday in South Africa where he was receiving treatment.

The party’s provincial secretary for administration Cde Elifasi Mashaba confirmed Cde Ndlovu’s.

The party has called for an emergency meeting at its Davies Hall provincial offices where more details will be announced.

More to follow…