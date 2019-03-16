Breaking News
Cyclone Idai claims 28 lives…many more missing

28 people have died in Chimanimani, Manicaland province, as inclement weather conditions occasioned with Cylone Idai continue to affect Zimbabwe, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Mike Madiro has said.

The deceased include three learners at St Charles Lwanga High School and 10 victims from Ngangu  Township.

However, many people are still missing, raising fears the death toll might rise.

“Twenty-eight have been confirmed dead but many more are missing. The situation is now dire and we are calling for emergency both locally and internationally,” said Madiro, who is also the Zanu-PF provincial chairperson for Manicaland.

