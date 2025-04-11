BREAKING – Former Highlanders CEO, Brian Moyo arrested

Online Reporter

FORMER Highlanders FC CEO Brian Moyo has been arrested alongside Bulawayo Chiefs FC administrator Andrew Mandigora, with the duo accused of defrauding their clubs of US$5,000 by inflating player transfer fees.

Acting Bulawayo Provincial Police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrests.

“I confirm the arrest of Brian Busani Moyo, a chief executive officer of Highlanders Football Club, and Andrew Mandigora, employed as an administrator at Bulawayo Chiefs,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

Moyo, who resigned las week under a cloud of scrutiny, is accused of engineering a fraudulent transaction that saw Highlanders FC being overcharged in a player transfer deal.

Sources familiar with the matter say Moyo submitted a bogus invoice of US$23 000 to Highlanders — US$5 000 more than the actual fee agreed with Bulawayo Chiefs, which stood at US$18 000.

The discrepancy raised immediate red flags within the Bosso corridors, prompting an internal probe that unearthed what club insiders described as a “deliberate scheme to siphon funds.”

Further revelations suggest that Moyo did not act alone. He allegedly conspired with Bulawayo Chiefs administrator Mandigora, with the duo accused of splitting the excess funds — Moyo reportedly taking US$2 000 and Mandigora US$3 000.

Moyo is set to appear in court on Saturday.