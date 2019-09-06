Breaking: Former President Mugabe dies

Breaking News
Get breaking news alerts.
06 Sep, 2019 - 08:09 0 Views
The Sunday News

Former President of Zimbabwe, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe has died.

Commenting on his official Twitter Platform, President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the sad news

“It is with utmost sadness that I announce the passing of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President Cde Robert Mugabe”.

President Mnangagwa said the nation has lost an icon of liberation and Pan Africanist.

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation ,a pan Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people .His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten .May his soul rest in eternal peace,” President Mnangagwa wrote on his twitter handle.- The Herald

