BREAKING: Former Zambia President Dr Kenneth Kaunda dies

17 Jun, 2021 - 16:06 0 Views
The Sunday News

Online Reporter
Zambia’s former President Kenneth Kaunda has died.

His death was announced this afternoon.

He was 97.

The former President  had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment at a military hospital in Lusaka.

He recently asked for prayers from all Zambians and the international community when he got into hospital.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the country got independence from Britain, until 1991.

He was one of the few surviving liberation heroes in the region.

 

