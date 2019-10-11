Breaking News
BREAKING: Go back to work, Labour Court ...

BREAKING: Go back to work, Labour Court ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING: Go back to work, Labour Court orders striking doctors

11 Oct, 2019 - 18:10 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: Go back to work, Labour Court orders striking doctors

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau
The Labour Court has declared the industrial strike by medical doctors unlawful and ordered them to terminate the strike.

The doctors went on strike on 3 September  pressing for an improvement of their working conditions and a salary hike. Justice Lawrence Murasi today ruled that the strike was illegal thereby asking the Zimbabwe Hospitals Doctors Association members to terminate the collective job action.

“It is ordered that the collective job action engaged by members of respondent on September 3 2019 be and is hereby declared unlawful. The said collective job action be and is hereby ordered to be terminated forthwith,” he ruled.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting