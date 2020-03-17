BREAKING: Government postpones 2020 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair as a preventative measure against spread of Covid-19

The Sunday News
Government has postponed the 2020 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of coronavirus which has claimed more than 6000 lives globally, President Mnangagwa has announced.
