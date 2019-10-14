BREAKING: ICC lift Zimbabwe’s suspension

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been readmitted as a Full Member of the International Cricket Council following a meeting of the world cricket governing body in Dubai on Monday.

ICC said in a statement sent out on Monday that the suspension that had been imposed on Zimbabwe in July had been lifted. This was after a meeting with the Minister of Youth, Sport? Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry, Sports and Recreation Commission chairman Gerald Mlotshwa and Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

Zimbabwe had their membership temporarily halted in July after the ICC deemed the action taken by the SRC to be government interference in the running of the sport in the country. The SRC in June suspended the Tavengwa Mukuhlani elected ZC board after the local cricket governing body went ahead with their elective annual general meeting in Victoria Falls against the advice of the supreme sports governing body in the land.

The suspension of the country’s membership has come at a huge cost for the senior men and women national teams who were barred from taking part in their respective ICC Twenty20 World Cup Qualifiers.

With the suspension now lifted Zimbabwe can now take part in next year’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa in early 2020 as well as the ICC Super League which starts later on next year.

ZC employees will also be excited by the lifting of the suspension since they have not been paid since June when ICC withheld funding.

