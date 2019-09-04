Breaking News
Breaking: Mafikizolo show cancelled

Breaking: Mafikizolo show cancelled

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Breaking: Mafikizolo show cancelled

04 Sep, 2019 - 16:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Breaking: Mafikizolo show cancelled

The Sunday News

Organisers of the Mafikizolo concert which was penciled to take place this Friday have cancelled the show amid threats of a boycott by local fans and musicians.

This comes after the xenophobic attacks on African nationals in South Africa. Show organiser Blessing Jeke was unavailable for comment at the time of publication as his mobile phone was not reachable.  However, a close source in the organisers revealed that the show has been cancelled because of the planned boycotts.—The Herald.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting