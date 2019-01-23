BREAKING: Mtukudzi dies

The Sunday News
Godwin Muzari Entertainment Editor
Superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi has died.
He was 66. The musician succumbed to a long battle with diabetes at Avenues Clinic in Harare this afternoon.-The Herald.
More to follow…
