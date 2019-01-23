Breaking News
BREAKING: Mtukudzi dies

23 Jan, 2019 - 17:01 0 Views
The Sunday News

Godwin Muzari Entertainment Editor

Superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi has died.

He was 66.  The musician succumbed to a long battle with diabetes at Avenues Clinic in Harare this afternoon.-The Herald.

More to follow…

