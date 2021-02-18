BREAKING: Musician Soul Jah Love declared Provincial Hero

Sunday News Reporter

Musician Soul Jah Love has been declared a Liberation (Provincial) Hero.

Born Soul Musaka, the musician died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare on Tuesday.

He was 31.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital where he was taken by his friends. According to a doctor’s report he had no pulse upon admission and his sugar level was high.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu, in a statement, said President Mnangagwa has conferred a Liberation Hero status to the singer. The state will now carry the funeral costs. The status was in honour of his contribution to the arts sector through music.