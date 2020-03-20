Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: First coronavirus case confirmed in Zimbabwe

20 Mar, 2020 - 21:03 0 Views
The Sunday News

Mirirai Nsingo 

Zimbabwe has recorded its first case of Coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed.

The case was confirmed in the resort town of Victoria Falls, North West Zimbabwe on the border with Zambia.

In a statement on Friday the Ministry said, “The Microbiology has confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe today. The patient is being managed in Victoria Falls and more details will follow”.

ZTN gathers that the patient is a Caucasian male from Victoria Falls who traveled to Manchester, United Kingdom between 7 and 15 March and returned to Zimbabwe via South Africa.

He is in self isolation in the resort town under the care of his General Practitioner.

More details to follow….

 

