BREAKING: President appoints Dr Ndlovu Environment Minister

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed Matabeleland South’s Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu as the new Environment , Climate and Wildlife Minister.

She replaces Cde Sthembiso Nyoni who was retired by the Head of State last week.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya confirmed the latest development in a press statement on Friday evening.

She said Dr Ndlovu has been appointed in line with section 104 , subsection (1) of the Constitution.

In addition, the Chief Secretary said the President has also appointed Beitbridge East Member of parliament, Cde Albert Nguluvhe as the new Minister of State of Devolution and Provincial affairs.