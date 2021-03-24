BREAKING: President Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 vaccine

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has received his Covid-19 vaccination in the resort town of Victoria Falls where he launched the Second Phase of the national vaccination programme.

Leaders from 23 parties in the country also received the jab, as the nation vigorously pursues its mission to have 60 percent of the population vaccinated against a pandemic that knows no political affiliation.

In the Second Phase of the national vaccination programme, residents of the country’s premium tourism city will also be vaccinated for free on a voluntary basis, so as to reopen the critical sector that has been adversely affected by the pandemic.

In his address the President urged the nation to accept the Covid-19 vaccines jabs as they are key to the opening of the economy.

“Let me reiterate the global call by the World Health Organization that ”No-one is safe , until everyone is safe’. I therefore challenge all of us in our respective communities to accept the vaccination programme and to shun vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and the negative conspiracy theories. Getting vaccinated is a personal and a family responsibility as well as national obligation,” the President said.