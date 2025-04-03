Breaking News
BREAKING – President Mnangagwa removes Environment Minister Nyoni with immediate effect

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has dismissed Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni from her position as Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife with immediate effect.

The termination was announced on Thursday night by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, who cited constitutional provisions as the legal basis for the decision.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, has in terms of Section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with Section 108, subsection (1), paragraph (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, removed Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni from the position of Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife with immediate effect,” Dr. Rushwaya stated.

 

 

