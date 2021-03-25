BREAKING: Warriors denied warm up over Covid19 tests

Less than 30 mins before kick off the Zimbabwean team is still holed up in their changing room waiting for the Covid19 test results

Mehluli Sibanda in Francistown, Botswana

LESS than 30 minutes before kick off in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Zimbabwe and Botswana at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, the Zimbabwean team is still holed up in their changing room waiting for the Covid19 test results.

Kick off for the match is 18:00.

The Botswana team has just finished warming up while the referees also conducted their pre-match drills. Zimbabwe arrived in Francistown just before midnight on Wednesday had tests conducted on the players and technical team on Thursday morning, with the results still to be made available.

Unconfirmed reports are that Batswana are targeting Kudakwashe Mahachi who has been named in Zimbabwe’s starting lineup. Mahachi has been in good form of late for SuperSport United in South Africa’s Super Diski and scored in his team’s 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch last Friday.

