BREAKING: Warriors star Munetsi off to France

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the exit of one of their defenders who is set to join a team in France.

Marshall Munetsi’s departure was announced by the South African club on Tuesday evening, with the versatile defender set to join French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims on a permanent deal.

The Zimbabwean international, who is currently preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations, has ended his stay with the Buccaneers after just two years, after spending his first season on loan at Baroka.

The 22-year-old made just 24 appearances for the Soweto giants, missing out on the Telkom Knockout and the Absa Premiership as they ended runners-up in both competitions.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the Chairman and management for all the support they have given me ever since I arrived at the Club,” Munetsi told the Bucs’ website upon his exit.

“I came here as a young boy but now I leave as a man. I would also like to thank the coaches, my teammates and most importantly the fans of this wonderful club for all the love and support they’ve shown me.

“As I turn the page to a new chapter in my football career, I look forward to the new challenge this presents but as I move forward I can never forget my roots….Once a Pirate Always a Pirate!”-KickOff.