BREAKING: ZC board suspended

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has suspended the Tavengwa Mukuhlani led Zimbabwe Cricket board with an interim committee appointed to run the affairs of the cricket governing body until elections are held.

In a statement sent out on Friday, SRC said they had frozen out with immediate effect the entire ZC board that was elected at its AGM held in Victoria Falls. ZC acting managing director Givemore Makoni has also been temporarily stopped from going to work by the SRC.

An interim committee led by David Ellman-Brown has been put in place. Other members of the provisional structure are Ahmed Ebrahim, Charlie Robertson, Robertson Chinyengetere, Sekesai Nhokwara, Cyprian Mandenge and Duncan Frost. According to the supreme sports governing body, these have been appointed in terms of Section 30(2) of the SRC Act.

Immediate terms of reference for the interim committee as given by the SRC include, among others conducting a forensic audit of the cricket governing body’s finances, working with the International Cricket Council in overseeing and supervising new elections for a new ZC board to be held on or before 15 September.

ZC last Friday went ahead with their AGM where Mukuhlani was unanimously re-elected as ZC chairman on a four year term. The meeting was held despite a directive from the SRC a day before for the gathering not to go ahead.

@Mdawini_29