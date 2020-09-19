Bret releases first single on birthday

Ngqwele Dube, Sunday Life Correspondent

SOUTH African-based hip hop musician, Bret Rammz made his 23rd birthday a memorable one last Wednesday, as he released a single set to feature on his debut album.

“Bhuti Maningi ningi” is the first build up to the release of the album that will be preceded by a three-track EP.

Rammz said he coincided the release of his single with his birthday in order to make a double celebration and ensure it is more special. Despite his debut album not being due for release until 2022, Rammz said he was slowly beginning compiling tracks for the offering.

The track, produced by the Kids Next Door, is a love song which Rammz says he dedicated to all the lovely ladies around the world and it’s a talking about how girls are important and must be treated well.

The song features Prince Basa aka Trokho Babie and Mafana aka MK Feaz. Also known as New Lobengula rock star, the muso is also a song writer and producer, running record label TearDream Music, which he founded in 2016 and is based in South Africa.

Born Bret Ngwenya, Rammz has collaborated with a number of artists among them Cal_Vin on the hit, Bhekela Phansi, which they recorded at Volte Face Records. The song brought him into the limelight gaining recognition in the industry.

“It was at that point after the release of Bhekela Phansi in 2016 that I got recognition from the industry’s big guns such as Cash Time after the song made a lot of impact on different radio stations in Zimbabwe such as Power FM, Zifm, Skyz Metro FM & Star FM,” he said.

In 2017 June Bret Rammz dropped his anticipated single “Get the cheese” in which he featured United States hip-hop artist Rahc Wilson. The track, produced by Kronik, got 2 000 downloads on its first day of its release on datafile host, which was a surprise to many.

“Being new to the industry at the time and collaborating with an artist outside Africa left many in awe and also gave me further recognition among my peers. The song was well received by fans and it has done well also online. The video for the track, which was directed by the Graphic Gang, was released in 2018 and was shot in Detroit, America and Hillbrow, Johannesburg,” said Ngwenya.

Growing up listening to the likes of Bricks, Mapaputsi and Tear Gas, Rammz was drawn towards hip hop at an early age and chose the genre when he decided to venture into music. He reveals Brenda Fassie is also one of his major influences in music as he fell in love with the Afropop star at an early age.

At Tear Dream Ngwenya is working with versatile hip hop and R’n’b Terry Kays, who is also a music producer and song writer, hip hop chanters, Franklin The Boy with Bars (artist) and Slim Swaggy, trap act, Khumz The Dj, 5 88 Gowd (hip hop artist & trap Star) and one of most promising female mcees, Gugulethu Dladla known as Ocean Blue

Bulawayo born Rammz has shared the stage with acts such as SA’s top hip hop act, Cassper Nyovest, Cal_Vin, Jah Prayzah, K.O, AReece, Emtee, Ma E, Fifi Cooper, Kid X, Black Motion, Big Nuz, DJ Dimplez and DJ Tira.