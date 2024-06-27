Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

Simba Rushwaya in RUSAPE

WAR veteran and Retired Brigadier-General Romeo Donald Mutsvunguma, who died in Rusape last Wednesday, has been declared a national hero.

President Mnangagwa conferred the highest honour on Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma in recognition of his immense contribution to Zimbabwe before and after the country’s independence.

He was 67.

ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, delivered the news of conferment of national hero status to the Mutsvunguma family at their Rusape home last night.

Cde Chinamasa was accompanied by Central Committee member Cde Wilson Khumbula, ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairman Cde Tawanda Mukodza, his deputy Cde Linda Matatu and Manicaland political commissar Cde Albert Nyakuedzwa, among others.

In his remarks, Cde Chinamasa said he had been sent by President Mnangagwa to inform the family that Cde Mutsvunguma had been declared a national hero “because of the illustrious work he did before and after the country’s Independence”.

“He was an outstanding cadre and President Mnangagwa has seen it fit to bestow the highest honour in the country,” said Cde Chinamasa, to roaring applause by family members and friends.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Cde Mutsvunguma’s younger brother, Charles, thanked President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party ZANU PF for the national hero status.

“We are more than happy as a family to receive this great news about my brother,” he said.

“We are humbled and be rest assured that we will follow in Romeo’s footsteps. We are going to serve the party in the same way my brother did.”

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was born on March 4, 1957 in Makoni District and crossed the border into Mozambique to join the liberation struggle in September 1975 alongside 16 other cadres who included three females.

He stayed at Nyadzonya Camp where he was assigned as security officer responsible for screening recruits.

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma later received initial military training at Morogoro ZIPRA Camp under ZIPA between 1975 and June 1976.

After training, the late general officer was deployed in Manica Province under Tangwena Sector and later withdrew to undergo a political course in Chimoio, ZANLA Headquarters.

On completion of the political course, he was deployed at Nachingweya as base security officer, which was the Detachment Level.

In April 1978, Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was deployed to Pasichigare ZANLA High Command Base as Trustee Commander/Political Commissar Instructor.

His responsibilities at the ZANLA Headquarters were to be answerable to President Mnangagwa, for political reorientation of ZANLA trained cadres, politicisation of captured whites from Rhodesia, analysing worldwide news for the consumption of ZANLA High Command and general staff and also drafting political programmes and lessons for cadres and instructors.

He was also answerable to the late Cde George Rutanhire, who was the head of political departments which included Political Instructors Department, Research and Development Department, Music and Mbira Arts Department and created the News and News Analysis Department.

The general officer also assisted in the production of Zimbabwe News Magazines with the late Cde Henry Muchemwa, Cde Tendayi Chitsotso, Cde Herbert Matanga and Cde George Kashiri.

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was elevated to become a member of the general staff in February 1980 and was tasked with integration of the ZANLA and ZIPRA forces to form a new 21 Infantry Battalion.

He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in March 1980.

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was commanding officer at 11 Infantry Battalion between 1993 and 1994 before directing staff at Zimbabwe Staff College between 1995 and 1997.

He was also Defence Attaché to the United States between 2000 and 2006.