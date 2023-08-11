Brig-Gen Siziba declared National Hero

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE late Commissioner in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commission and former top prison officer Brigadier General Milton Siziba has been declared a National Hero in honour of his contribution to the country before and after independence.

Brig-Gen Siziba succumbed to shortness of breath at his house in Northville, Bulawayo on 1 August at the age of 71.

The conferment of the National Hero status was announced on Friday afternoon by Politburo member Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube accompanied by Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube at the family home.

“We have been sent by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, to convey his deepest condolences to the Siziba family. He wanted us to tell you that Cde Siziba was not only your son but a son of the whole nation who was hard working, trustworthy and full of love for everyone. After considering his contribution to the struggle, the President saw it fit to declare him a National Hero.

“Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa has conferred a National Hero status to the late Deputy Commissioner General Cde Milton Siziba who died on 01 August 2023. The late Cde Milton Siziba will be interred at the National Heroes Acre, Harare, at a date to be announced,” he said.

Family Spokesperson who is the brother to the late National hero Mr Witness Ncube expressed their gratitude on the befitting status

More to follow…..