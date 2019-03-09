Brilliant FC Platinum draw with Orlando Pirates, Buccaneers in a tight spot

Mehluli Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

Orlando Pirates 2-2 FC Platinum

A LAPSE in concentration in the second half cost 10-man Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum a brilliant opportunity to record their first win in the Confederation of African Football Champions League group stage when they allowed Orlando Pirates to come from two goals behind to earn a draw at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

FC Platinum led by two goals for the better part of the match until their defence was curved open in the last 10 minutes where Pirates came out guns blazing and almost won right at the end.

In an incident filled match played with such high intensity, FC Platinum had a penalty saved in the first half and also had defender Kevin Moyo just before the end. FC Platinum were minutes away from their first win in this stage of Africa’s premier club competition but allowed a fighting Pirates a share of the spoils.

The draw makes things tricky for Pirates who must now try to beat Guinea side Horoya in Conakry to advance to the quarterfinals. Horoya, who lost 2-0 to Esperance are a point ahead of Pirates and a draw is enough to take them to the next stage while the Bucaneers need nothing but a win to make it to the quarterfinals.

Never Tigere had his penalty saved by Wayne Sandilands in the 19th minute but was involved in his team’s first ever goal in the group stage of the African Champions League in the 27th minute when his shot was deflected into the net by Bulelani Ndengane.

It was 2-0 to the Zimbabwean champions in the 37th minute, Rainsome Pavari tucking in the ball past Sandilands.

Thembinkosi Lorch and substitute Augustine Mulenga scored in a space of six minutes as Pirates who launched raid after raid in a bid to secure the three points.

Lorch got a reward for his industriousness in the 81st minute when he finished off a brilliant move by the Buccaneers to fire past Petros Mhari. Another dazzling move by Pirates saw them level with three minutes left, Mulenga with a brilliant strike that Mhari could not do anything to stop.

Kevin Moyo was sent off in the 92nd minute for pulling down substitute Thamsanqa Gabuza outside the box as the striker charged towards goal.

Kudakwashe Mahachi almost broke the hearts of his fellow countrymen in the last minute of the referee’s optional time when he found himself unmarked in the box but Mhari denied him an opportunity to win it for the Sea Robbers

Teams

Orlando Pirates: Wayne Sandilands, Happy Jele, Thembinkosi Lorch, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Luvuyo Memela, Musa Nyatama (Gabuza 70 mins), Justin Shonga, Caio Marcelo (Mulenga 48 mins), Xola Mlambo, Bulelani Ndengane, Innocent Maela

FC Platinum: Petros Mhari, Perfect Chikwende (Madhanaga 82 mins) , Kelvin Madzongwe, Raphael Muduviwa, Ali Sadiki (Stima 85 mins), Gift Bello, Never Tigere (Chafa 90+4 mins), Rahman Kutsanzira, Rainsome Pavari, Elvis Moyo, Kevin Moyo

@Mdawini_29