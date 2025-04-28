British Council, City of Bulawayo artistic collaboration on the cards

Mbulelo Mpofu

THE British Council country director for Zimbabwe, Dr Lloyd Anderson, highlighted the British Council’s commitment to promoting arts and culture as key drivers of sustainable development, particularly within the creative economy on Friday at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo.

He spoke at the second edition of the Bulawayo Creative Showcase, an event organised by the British Council and the US Embassy in Zimbabwe.

Dr Anderson hinted at the British Council and the City of Bulawayo discussing ways to formulate a Creative Economy Strategy to help creative entrepreneurs thrive.

“I have been here (Zimbabwe) for a short time and lately, I have been in conversation with the City fathers with regards to a formulation of a creative economy strategy,” he said.

Dr Anderson’s utterances are consistent with the British Council’s commitment to advance the creative economy not only in Zimbabwe as a whole but also Bulawayo as evidenced in it curating initiatives like the Creative Economy Week and the Magitare Confluence, which have been pathways to supporting local creatives, building sustainable growth, and promoting collaboration within the creative sector.

The announcement came at a timely juncture when the creative sector has been reeling, accusing the City of Bulawayo of stifling it’s growth.

Given the accusations of stifling creative growth, a joint strategy can help BCC demonstrate its commitment to nurturing the creative sector, showcasing its willingness to listen and adapt to the needs of creatives.

The City of Bulawayo’s Mayor, Councillor David Coltart said, “The proposal to forge a partnership between BCC and the British Council is critically important. I have only had a very brief discussion with Dr Anderson and have not yet been briefed on the detail of the proposal. I met him at the UK Embassy opening reception for ZITF but it was very brief.”

A well-crafted strategy can highlight the creative sector’s role in driving economic growth, creating opportunities for networking, and contributing to the city’s economic development.

Those in the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs) are waiting in anticipation of what is to come from these negotiations.

The second Bulawayo Creative Showcase saw the following artistes perfroming; Asaph Afrika, Brintz, Noluntu J, Novuyo Seagirl, Kyla Blac, Kereng, Lemmzy Beats, Indigo Saint, MJ Sings, and Charles Mahlaba. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu