Brito demands champions mindset from players

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Baltemar Brito wants his players to get out of their comfort zone and develop a champion mindset in their quest to become a force to reckon with in the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship.

Fresh from giving a bravura act, coming from a goal down to edge Caps United 2-1 when Highlanders was the away team last Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium, Brito is demanding a win from his charges when they play host to Triangle United this afternoon.

Striker Lynoth Chikuhwa who had last scored for Highlanders in September last year when Bosso beat Triangle United in a league match at Barbourfields Stadium, ended a 19-game goal drought when he equalised against Caps United before Melikhaya Ncube sealed victory. It was a big win for Bosso coming from a three-week break and now Brito wants his charges to build on that victory as well as their mindset.

“The Caps United is a game done, we collected three points. The most important game now is Triangle United, we need to focus. We need to win this game, we need to have ambition. We’re here to create a mindset of champions, a team with the ambition to win. If we don’t win against Triangle United, then the victory against Caps United becomes useless,” Brito said.

The Highlanders gaffer, a Portugal national expects a tricky game against Triangle United who are under the tutelage of Thulani Sibanda.

“We don’t know much information about our opponents. We have to prepare the boys for different things the opponent might show during the game. It’s not easy, we like to get more information about the opponents. Right now what we need to do is understand and believe that it should be them adapting to us and to us playing our game,” said Brito.

Highlanders will be facing Triangle United for the ninth time in a Premiership game at Barbourfields Stadium. Bosso have won four duels at home, playing to four draws and losing once 1-0 in 2019.

Triangle United are enjoying a good spell, going for nine games without a defeat since losing 1-0 away to ZPC Kariba on MatchDay Four at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The defeat was followed by a 2-1 home win against Black Rhinos, then seven consecutive draws before last weekend’s 2-1 home victory against Cranborne Bullets.

During Triangle United’s nine-game review period, Highlanders won four games, beating Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0, Caps United (2-1), Yadah 2-0 and Hwange 1-0. Bosso went on to draw five games. But as Triangle United invades Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon, they are aware that they are coming to an awake giant, a Bosso outfit that hasn’t lost a match in nine games that they have played at Barbourfields Stadium.

Champions FC Platinum fell 2-1 at Emagumeni, with Hwange, Bulawayo Chiefs and Caps United being other Bosso victims at Barbourfields Stadium. Teams that have left Highlanders’ favourite hunting ground with a point are ZPC Kariba, Simba Bhora, Dynamos, Greenfuel and Chicken Inn. Triangle United coach Thulani Sibanda declared his team ready to face Bosso.

“We respect Highlanders just like all the other Premiership teams. We are coming to Barbourfields Stadium to compete and give a show to remember. Highlanders have been playing well and we’ve also been doing well, so, I’m sure it will be a good football display,” said Sibanda.

Highlanders, who welcome leftback Archiford Faira from suspension will be without forward Calvin “KungFu Panda” Chigonero who picked an injury during the Caps United game, the injured Darlington Munkuli as well as playmaker Divine Mhindirira who had a toe operation.

With almost a clean bill of health, Bosso will look at Chikuhwa, Ray Lunga, McKinnon Mushore and Elshamar Farasi to lead their attack, with Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba and Mbongeni Ndlovu marshaling their defence.

Ncube and Brighton Manhire will partner at central midfield.

Triangle United’s hopes will be pinned on goalkeeper Matripples Muleya who has kept six clean sheets in 13 games, only conceding seven so far.

They also have veteran Russel Madamombe who is back from injury, winger William Mensa, Jameson Mukombwe and Joe Nyabinde among players to carry them through.

Meanwhile, table-toppers Ngezi Platinum Stars are at Gweru for a date with Sheasham, while Chicken Inn will seek to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 away defeat to champions FC Platinum when they travel to Gibbo Stadium to face Greenfuel.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 14 fixtures

Today:Highlanders v Triangle United (Barbourfields Stadium), Greenfuel v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Sheasham v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Bata), Simba Bhora v Manica Diamonds (Baobab)

@ZililoR