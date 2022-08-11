Brito expecting good challenge from Herentals

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach, Baltermar Brito is expecting a decent challenge from Herentals College when the two clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Bosso hammered the Students 4-0 in the first meeting of the season at Barbourfields Stadium in March this year. What makes it more exciting is that the two teams are just separated by a point. Herentals are fifth with 35 points and Highlanders are sixth a point behind.

“For us, it will be a good challenge, they are in fifth place, they one point ahead of us and this shows that they are a good team. They are a team that plays well, play offensive, play with a lot of respect in terms of collective dynamics because they respect too much the movement of the teammates, they look for work, they look for a cross, they look for attack, they look for offensive play, offensive set plays,’’ said Brito.

Highlanders have not won an away match since they defeated Triangle at Gibbo Stadium in July 2018 and Brito is optimistic they will bring the three points back to Bulawayo.

“We go there of course to try to bring back three points to us and this is the football, every opponent is a challenge, every opponent is a new story and in the end, we hope to bring the three points home and give to the supporters a good football game to watch,’’ remarked Brito.

Highlanders welcome back striker Stanley Ngala from suspension, Ray Lunga, Crispen Ncube and Achford Faira from injury.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29