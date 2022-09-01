Brito expects tough encounter against Yadah as Bosso seek to end away winless streak

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach, Baltemar Brito is expecting a tough encounter against Yadah as Bosso continue searching for their first win outside Bulawayo since July 2018.

Bosso clash with Yadah on Friday at the National Sports Stadium and Brito had an opportunity to witness their opponents in action when the Miracle Boys took on Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium last Saturday, an encounter they lost 2-0.

Prior to that loss to Bulawayo City, Yadah had gone for seven matches without tasting defeat, with four wins and three draws. Some of those wins were over big teams like Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“We watched Yadah on Saturday against Bulawayo (City), they were doing well until Bulawayo (City) game, they went for six or seven games without losing so they were doing very well. We know that it will be a difficult game. It will be a difficult game as all of the games in Zimbabwe because they are very competitive, all the teams they want to conquer points, all the teams they give everything, they have a fighting spirit to try to conquer the points, very emotional games but we go away, we have a challenge to win the first time away for the Premier League because the win for Chibuku (Super Cup), is different competitions. We want to come back with the three points,’’ said Brito.

Highlanders have been boosted by the return of Adrian Silla, Muziwakhe Dlamini and Pritchard Mpelele from injury. It leaves Toto Banda and Mthabisi “Mabobo” Ncube and Andrew Tandi still out injured.