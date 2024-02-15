Brothers up for murder

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

POLICE in Matabeleland North Province have arrested two brothers who allegedly fatally assaulted a fellow villager for threatening to beat up their parents.

Lungile and Lindelani Msipa both of Sando Village under Chief Sikobokobo in Gwelutshena are expected to appear in court soon following their arrest for the murder of Siyabuyela Maduna (27).

“I can confirm the arrest of Lungile Msipa and Lindelani Msipa both of Sando Village under Chief Sikobokobo in Gwelutshena in connection with the death of Siyabuyela Maduna who succumbed to injuries after he was assaulted by the two suspects on 10 February 2024 at Macala Village grazing lands,” said Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda.

He said on the fateful day, Maduna was herding cattle when he met the two suspects Lungile and Lindelani who asked him why his father once threatened to assault their parents sometime back.

“A fight started and, using knobkerries, the duo assaulted the victim on both legs, left arm and on his head. The victim sustained fractures on the head, on both legs and on the left arm and became unconscious. The two suspects after realising that he was unconscious, fled the scene.”

Maduna was taken to St Lukes hospital for treatment by his father where he was further referred to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo where he died upon admission. A report was made to police leading to the arrest of the two suspects who are now assisting police with investigations.

Insp Banda appealed to members of the public to desist from resorting to violence as a way of resolving disputes.