Bubi miner spends over US$500 000 to upscale development

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

WATERWICH Mine in Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province is targeting milling over 130 tonnes of ore a day from the current 60 tonnes, after the mine channeled over US$500 000 towards advanced technology and mechanisation to upscale development and production.

The blend of innovative technologies and strategic investments has propelled the mine to remarkable heights, unlocking its full potential and redefining productivity standards in the industry, while moving it from a small-scale to a medium-scale mine.

In an interview, the mine’s finance director, Engineer Gilbert Kaguru revealed that over US$500 000 has been poured into the operations of the mine to boost production.

“We have managed to mechanise one of our shafts, where we spent over half a million United States dollars because the soils were loose and we had to re-enforce it from a depth of 20 meters coming to the top to collar the shaft to ensure that there is no collapse inwards,” he said.

“We also mechanised the shaft completely by installing underground rails, cocopans, and safety belts among other key things as required by the regulations of the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development as well as the Mines and Minerals Act to ensure that we have safe working procedures.”

He said the shaft has been properly equipped with a hoist to enable automatic operation and safety bells, a communication system that ensures there is coordination for those underground and on the surface.

Eng Kaguru said they were working towards adding another two shafts to their operations to increase ore production.

“Currently we can take out about 60 tonnes of ore per day and we are working on increasing the tunnels with a target of getting 100 tonnes. We have also added two new stamp mills and ball mills which are likely to mill over 130 tonnes a day because for us to increase gold production we need to crash more.”

In light of the El Nino-induced drought, Eng Kaguru said they were allowing the local community to do contract mining at the mine so that they can generate some income.

He said using their recently acquired excavators they have opened up rifts where the community can easily identify the ore belts, making it easier for them to start mining.

“This will also lead to increased production. As you are aware the Government recently introduced the new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) backed by gold reserves and royalties, so increased production means reserves will continue to grow,” said Eng Kaguru.

Apart from increased production from mechanisation, he revealed that they have also brought about safe working conditions for their employees through the automated hoist which has also reduced manual labour.

The mine’s consultant, Mr Anton Simon who joined the company last year in August, said he was amazed by the potential for growth that he found at the mine.

“The mine has an extensive strike and very wide rifts, while it’s still very shallow. I was also stunned by the fact that the owner of the mine started as a pick and shovel small-scale miner and from there he poured back his profits back into the mine to expand and mechanise it over a period of 45 years,” he said.

“The mine has massively developed with the potential of going even large scale. I urge small-scale miners to plough their money back and develop their mines further, they can go far.”

The Government has been calling on miners to formalise and mechanise their operations to contribute to mining sector targets and growth in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030.