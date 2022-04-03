Build intergenerational businesses: President

President Mnangagwa greets Tapiwa (right), daughter to the late Lieutenant General Edzai Absalom Chanyuka Chimonyo while her brothers Farai (second from right) and Tatenda (third from right) look on at a memorial service held at the Chimonyo family home in Greystone Park,Harare, yesterday

Leroy Dzenga, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to establish businesses that can outlive them and can be inherited by generations to come.

He made these remarks at the memorial of the late Zimbabwe National Army Commander and national hero, Lieutenant General Edzai Chimonyo in Harare yesterday.

President Mnangagwa said Lt Gen Chimonyo had understood the concept of business longevity and that is why his banana farming venture in Burma Valley was still thriving nearly a year after his death.

“I am aware that the late Lt Gen Chimonyo was also an accomplished farmer who was renowned for producing high-grade bananas in the Burma Valley.

It is most encouraging that the enterprise remains a flourishing venture, which is evidence of the solid foundation laid by our departed hero,” said President Mnangagwa.

He extolled those venturing into business or any other enterprise to make sure that they create structures that can survive even after the departure of the founder.

“This must equally inspire our farmers and business people alike to establish intergenerational entities that transcend our lifetimes.

We must seek to leave behind our families, communities and indeed our country as a whole, better off,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to honour the efforts of liberation war heroes like Lt General Chimonyo through hard work and supporting the development plans that the Second Republic has.

Lt Gen Chimonyo who died in July last year after a battle with cancer was described as a selfless patriot who was uncompromising in his love for Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa recounted how at one time he put his health on the line for the greater good during the liberation struggle.

“During the Gonarezhou Battle, the late national hero was injured and hospitalised.

Due to his strong willpower and sheer determination to play his part in the liberation of the country, the late Cde Edzai Mabhunu discharged himself from hospital, before full recovery to return to the war front,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa said Lt Gen Chimonyo was a man who stood firm for justice, equality and fairness.

He called on those in the security sector to emulate his virtues.

“I call upon all officers, men and women in the military as well as members of the broader security architecture to always stand firm in defending our national sovereignty, territorial integrity as well as our socio-economic and political national interests, as defined by our unique realities,” President Mnangagwa said.

Vice President Rtd General Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who was a political commissar during the war said Lt Gen Chimonyo was an ideologically astute soldier, who never strayed from the values of the liberation struggle.

“As we reflect on the life of Lt Gen Chimonyo we continue to cherish the enormous sacrifice he exhibited.

He will be remembered for his immense contribution to the liberation struggle, standing firm for justice and defending Zimbabwe`s interest both domestically and in the international domain,” said VP Chiwenga.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said some of the freedoms Zimbabweans now enjoy came as a result of sacrifices from men like Lt Gen Chimonyo.

Other senior Government officials who spoke said Lt Gen Chimonyo’s life should be an example to young Zimbabweans.