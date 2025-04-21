Bulawayo Archbishop Alex Thomas mourns Pope Francis

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO Archbishop, Father Alex Thomas has mourned the death of the Roman Catholic Church leader, Pope Francis, saying a memorial service will be held in the city once arrangements have been finalized.

The Pope died this morning at the Vatican City in Rome, aged 88.

“We are saddened by his passing on. We will have a memorial service here in Bulawayo, which will be finalised soon,” said Arch Thomas.

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days

Pope Francis’ clinical situation gradually worsened, and his doctors diagnosed bilateral pneumonia on Tuesday, February 28.

After 38 days in hospital, the late Pope returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

In 1957, in his early 20s, Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in his native Argentina to remove a portion of his lung that had been affected by a severe respiratory infection.

As he aged, Pope Francis frequently suffered bouts of respiratory illnesses, even cancelling a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation.

In April 2024, the late Pope Francis approved an updated edition of the liturgical book for papal funeral rites, which will guide the funeral Mass which has yet to be announced.

The second edition of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis introduces several new elements, including how the Pope’s mortal remains are to be handled after death.

The ascertainment of death takes place in the chapel, rather than in the room where he died, and his body is immediately placed inside the coffin.