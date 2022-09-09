Bulawayo Athletic Club beaten by Harare Kings in ZC domestic T10 competition

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletic Club started off their participation in the Zimbabwe Cricket’s domestic T10 competition with a 36-run defeat at the hands of Harare Kings at Harare Sports Club today (Friday).

Harare Kings, captained by Zimbabwe national team all-rounder Sikandar Raza posted 118/5 in 10 overs before they restricted BAC to 82/8 in 10 overs. Raza was named the Player of the Match for his 44 runs off 14 balls in what was the second win for the Harare Kings. Cephas Zhuwao was the second highest run contributor with 33 runs.

Spinners, Brandon Mavuta and Tanatswa Bechnai had two wickets apiece.

BAC’s run chase never got going and they eventually ran out of steam in their first match of the competition.

Next up for BAC is a clash with Westside on Saturday while Harare Kings are back in action on Sunday when they go up against Westside.

Eight teams, drawn from most parts of the country are taking part in the inaugural ZC domestic T10 competition. All the 30 matches are taking place at Harare Sports Club, with the final set for 18 September. It is the latest domestic competition to be introduced by ZC this year after the.

The T10 comes after the National Premier League T20 Blast was held for the top six teams in the NPL.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29