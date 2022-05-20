Bulawayo Athletic Club edge Amakhosi in National Premier League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletic Club picked up their third win in the National Premier League when they edged their city rivals Amakhosi by seven runs at BAC on Wednesday.

The win ensured BAC of a top six finish in the nine-team national club cricket competition.

Wicketkeeper Nyasha Mayavo top scored for BAC with an unbeaten 98 runs with the second highest contribution being 19 runs Vitalis Bunu while Christopher Mpofu contributed an unbeaten 17 as BAC posted 180/6 in 31 overs. Tinotenda Maposa picked up two wickets for 29 runs.

Amakhosi could only manage 173/9 in 31 overs, their highest score being 78 off 77 deliveries from All Chigoma.

Left arm spinner Tanatswa Bechani took 3/21 in six overs while Ray Kasimo had 2/42.

BAC, with one more match to play are fifth on the log with 36 points while Amakhosi, with two matches to go are second from bottom on just 10 points. Amakhosi are finding the going tough in this year’s NPL as they picked up just one win, a far cry from the team that challenged for honours in the 2020 edition.

In the race for the NPL title, table topping Gladiators defeated Harare Kings by 109 runs at Old Hararians Sports Club. On the same day, second placed Takashinga Patriots 1, the NPL defending champions won by five wickets over Great Zimbabwe Patriots at Masvingo Sports Club.

Heading into the last round of fixtures to be played this weekend, Gladiators are on top of the log with 76 points, followed by Takashinga Patriots 1 on 70, the same as third placed Westside.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29