Bulawayo-based private school launches music video

Colin Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO-based Charleston Trust Primary School choir last week launched a music video for their anticipated song “Colour My Dreams” at their school premises in Nkulumane.

Colour My Dreams is a gospel song that implores the lord to help the students to realise their dreams and it has been adopted as the school anthem.

The music teacher, Trevor Mawaka said the main idea of the music is to exhibit the benefits of the visual performance arts (VPA) subject.

“The whole idea as an institution is that we don’t just teach the students music in general as part of Visual Performance Arts, which is part of the school curriculum but we practically do what we teach our learners, “said Mawaka.

He said as a school their main aim is to produce individuals who will become well known musicians in the future.

“As Charleston Trust Primary School we are happy to have finally launched the music video for our school anthem as we aim to produce well equipped students who will one day in the future become well known musicians in the country,” he said.

Brighton Chirumbwana, the music producer from Play-on Studio, who produced the track said the children would one day become our future musical stars as they were well mannered.

“The children were well mannered at the studio showing that one of them will one day become a star as they were easy to work with unlike some of our artists in the country who are not mannered,” said Chirumbwana.

He said his studio sought to give young musicians a chance.

“My motto is adding more value to your creativity and helping in improving skills, “said Chirumbwana.